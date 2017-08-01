Macklemore involved in head-on crash with suspected drunken driver

LANGLEY, Wash. — A suspected drunken driver crashed head on into Macklemore’s vehicle last week but the rapper wasn’t badly hurt, authorities said.

The driver of a pickup truck slammed into Macklemore’s Mercedes at about 11 p.m. July 28 on Washington state’s Whidbey Island, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers said the driver was coming around a bend when he crossed the centerline and struck Macklemore’s car.

The singer and his two passengers walked away from the incident. One of them suffered a cut to the head.

Troopers told TMZ the driver of the pickup was not wearing a seat belt. He was taken to the hospital for treatment before being transferred to jail.

Charges will be forwarded to the prosecutor’s office.