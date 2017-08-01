Hit-and-run driver hits, kills apparently intoxicated man in Queens: police

REGO PARK, Queens — A driver fatally struck an apparently intoxicated man early Tuesday in Queens before taking off without rendering aid, according to police.

The unidentified victim, apparently in his 30s, was in the area of 63rd Drive and Booth Street, in Rego Park, when he was struck around 2 a.m., police said.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A witness tells police the victim appeared to be intoxicated as he walked on Booth Street. That witness then heard a thud, and saw the man lying on the road.

The hit-and-run driver then put the vehicle in reverse down Booth Street, fleeing the seen, the witness told police.

Police believe they are looking for a white, four-door vehicle.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).