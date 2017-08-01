× Public’s help needed to find 9-year-old girl separated from family on Brooklyn subway train

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Police need the public’s help Tuesday to find a missing 9-year-old girl in Brooklyn.

Klara Alston was separated from her family at the Sutter Avenue L train station in Brooklyn, NYPD said.

In a tweet sent at 2:30 p.m., the head of NYPD’s transit bureau released a photo of Alston, saying “#URGENT We’re looking for this young lady.”

Additional information was not available.

Anyone who sees Alston or knows where she might be is urged to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Calls can remain anonymous.