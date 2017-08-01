Family of girl, 12, who committed suicide to sue NJ school district: lawyer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY — The family of a 12-year-old girl who committed suicide is now suing their child’s school district for negligence. The parents of Mallory Grossman said their daughter was persistently bullied and harassed for months and the Rockaway Township School District in New Jersey did nothing

“It’s not easy to share our story and tell everyone, but if we don’t then that just means we lost her all over again,” said Mallory Grossman, Dianne Grossman.

The bullying 12-year-old Mallory suffered was apparently relentless, according to her parents. It took place for monthS, leading to their daughter to become withdrawn and depressed. Her grades plummeted. Mallory was excluded, taunted over text and harassed constantly. Life at the hands of her bullies became so overwhelming, Mallory took her own life this past June.

Seth Grossman, Mallory’s father, said he didn’t know how bad the bullying had really gotten until it was already too late.

The Grossmans said they pleaded with their child’s school over and over again — beginning with her guidance counselor then going up the chain of command to the vice principal and eventually principal — about humiliating images and videos being distributed around the school by Mallory’s bullies. Despite New Jersey having some of the strongest anti-bullying laws in the country, the Grossmans said the system and the Rockaway Township School District failed their youngest daughter.

They said they will hold everyone responsible for Mallory’s death accountable.

“We are here today to announce that we are filing an intent to sue the Rockaway School District and all of the administration,” said the family attorney, Bruce Nagel.

Today, the Grossmans find comfort in a non-profit they’ve founded in their daughter’s memory, Mallory’s Army. It is their way of speaking out and fighting back against bullying in all forms.

The Grossmans and their attorney say accountability should not end with school administration. They do have intentions to file lawsuits against the families of their daughter’s bullies in the upcoming month. The Rockaway Township School District, in the meantime, would not would not comment on our story. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office is also investigating Mallory’s death.