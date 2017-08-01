Cubs fan involved in heated encouter with Gov. Christie challenges him to MMA-style fight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — It’s the moment that still has plenty of people talking when New Jersey Governor Chris Christie confronted a heckler at a Chicago Cubs game Sunday.

“You’re a real big shot,” Christie is heard telling the fan.

The man identified as Brad Joseph admitted he did tell the Governor that he “sucked” and was a “hypocrite” at two points during the game, which prompted Governor Christie to get in the Cubs fan’s face.

The Governor gave his account to CNN Monday night.

“I took it the first time he said where he yelled it from about 15 yards and said some real lousy, awful stuff and then I came back having ignored him the first time and he went in for seconds,” Christie told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“If you give it, you’re going to get it back.”

Joseph tells a different story, claiming the Governor who was surrounded by his security detail, turned the confrontation physical.

“I didn’t take the bait i just sat calmly in my chair,” he told PIX11 over Skype. “He starts hitting me with his knee over and over again, so at that point he is making physical contact with me.”

Outside of headlines, nothing came from the exchange until Joseph challenged Christie to an MMA-styled fight.

“If he wants to get into the ring, I would absolutely be happy to,” he said. “I’m sure he won’t but he seemed interested in provoking a physical conversation.”

“He really seemed as if he wanted to turn this physical.”

According to the Chicago resident, Tuff n’uff – a premier amateur mixed martial arts group – has already agreed to put on the event sanctioned by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

Joseph says he’s willing to compete under any standard rules of Christie’s choosing, all to prove that the Governor is all talk and no action.

“He likes to talk a lot about punching people in the face and doing things like that,” Joseph said. “So far nobody has actually seen him do anything.”

The governor’s office did not immediately respond to an email request for comment about Joseph’s challenge.

A challenge he himself admits is a joke but insists he’s ready for.

“I’m willing to spot him one punch and we can go from there,” he said.