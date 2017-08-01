Cat kidnappings prompt New Jersey animal shelter to issue warning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAYREVILLE, N.J. — Two kittens stolen in two days has prompted Animal Rescue Force in Sayreville to warn other shelters about a couple of suspected cat-thieves.

Eyewitnesses describe the suspects as a man and woman in their 20s. Both have black, straight, shoulder-length hair.

The pair visited Animal Rescue Force on Main Street on Saturday. Shelter manager Amy Ray recalls it was very busy. The duo spoke to volunteers and held some kittens. But shelter workers didn't notice anything out of the ordinary until the next day, when Ray received a call from a concerned volunteer.

"She said the cage card says 4 kittens, she goes, you only have 3 kittens in there. And I said to her: 'Oh, when you're cleaning you must have just let her run out," Ray explained to the volunteer, "you'll find her."

But Maggie, a 10-week-old all-black domestic short-hair with amber eyes, never turned up.

The next day, the same couple came back. Surveillance video shows the man getting out of a 2006-2007 black Pontiac Grand Prix with a rear Pennsylvania license plate.

By the time Ray arrived to the shelter that afternoon, another kitten was missing.

"It was chaos. Everybody was running outside screaming like, 'They stole a kitten! They stole a kitten!'"

Eyewitnesses said they saw the pair leave quickly with a cat in their arms. Eight-week-old Berkeley, another all-black domestic short-hair, was gone. Berkeley has green eyes.

Sayreville Police are now investigating.

The woman suspected of stealing not appear in the surveillance footage provided to PIX11. But Ray said she had a tattoo on her shoulder and she was wearing white flip flops, a pink skirt and white shirt. She said the man's dark-hair appeared to be stringy or greasy. Both of them were wearing sunglasses.

“Now we’re just going crazy wondering what happened to our kittens," said Ray.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.