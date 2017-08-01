Brooklyn woman pleads for safe return of her stolen dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — A Brooklyn woman is pleading for the safe return of her stolen dog.

Wiggles comes with Cerrita Turner to work at a shop every day. The two-and-a-half-year-old silky terrier usually greats all of the customers.

One man walking by the store was caught on camera walking off with Wiggles.

"Please just bring him back, just bring him back - that's all I want," Turner said.

Wiggles' owner says the man took advantage of Wiggles' trusting nature. She says she doesn't want to press any charges, she just wants her dog back.

It's been more than four days since Wiggles was last seen.