Body of teen who went missing off Smith Point Beach on Long Island is found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONG ISLAND — The body of a missing swimmer has been found the day after he went missing while swimming at Smith Point Beach with his girlfriend without lifeguards present, Suffolk County Parks officials said Monday.

Jovani White, 19, was found washed ashore Monday morning, officials confirmed shortly after 7 a.m.

The Queens teen was reported missing Sunday before 6:40 p.m.

Officials say White and his girlfriend went swimming after lifeguards went home at 5 p.m.

White slipped under the water due to rip tides, causing his girlfriend to lose sight of him, Suffolk officials said.

The girlfriend was rescued from the water, and White was reported missing.

White's friends initially notified local lifeguards and park police their friend swam out off the beach and did not return.

His death is believed to be the first drowning this year in the area.

The Coast Guard assisted local agencies in the search, which included 10 miles of coastline.

Also on Sunday, a woman went missing while swimming at the Jersey Shore. A body was found in Toms River, but has not yet been identified as the missing woman, police said Monday.

People are always advised against swimming without lifeguards present, and over the weekend, there was an increased risk of rip currents.

Rip currents are expected to be moderate in the New York area Monday, with a surf height of 2 to 3 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

Anyone with information is urged to contact watchstanders at Sector Long Island Sound at 203-468-4401.