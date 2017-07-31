Search suspended for missing swimmer at Jersey Shore

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. — Authorities have suspended their search for a European woman who disappeared while swimming in waters off the Jersey shore.

Point Pleasant Beach police say 24-year-old Zuzana Oravcova, of Slovakia, was reported missing around 2:25 a.m. Sunday.

Oravcova had been swimming with 23-year-old Thomas Kadlec, also of Slovakia, when both began struggling in the high surf. Kadlec was able to return to shore, but Oravcova soon disappeared.

The Coast Guard was notified and began searching for Oravcova from the water and the air. The search was suspended Sunday evening.

A woman’s body was found at 11:47 p.m. Sunday, Toms River police said. The person has not yet been identified as Oravcova.

Another swimmer who went missing Sunday off Smith Point Beach on Long Island has been confirmed dead after officials found the body of 19-year-old Jovani White early Monday.

The National Weather Service had issued a warning about dangerous rip currents along the Jersey Shore this weekend. The advisory had spurred many towns to ban swimming at their beaches.