Sam Shepard, award-winning playwright and actor, dead at 73

KENTUCKY — Sam Shepard, a Pulitzer-winning playwright and Oscar-nominated actor, has died, his family told the New York Times Monday. He was 73.

Shepard died at his home in Kentucky Thursday due to complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, the Times reports.

“Buried Child,” which the Times reports captured the darker sides of American family life,” won the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1979.

Shepard also received an Academy Awards nomination for best actor in a supporting role for “The Right Stuff,” and a Golden Globes and Emmy Awards nomination for his role in “Dash and Lilly.”

