Police shoot man in East Flatbush, Brooklyn: source

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Police shot an allegedly armed man in East Flatbush Monday while responding to a call about an “emotionally disturbed person,” law enforcement sources said.

The shooting happened on New York Avenue, between Newkirk and Foster avenues, and was first reported around 12:45 p.m.

Officers were called to the location about an emotionally disturbed person who was armed with a knife, sources said.

The officers used a stun-gun on the man, but he did not go down. Then an officer shot him.

The shooting occurred on a residential street lined with apartment complexes, Google Maps shows. Circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

