Man jumps counter at Brooklyn repair shop, pulls down display case, runs off with iPads, Apple watch

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — A man jumped the counter at a Brooklyn store while two others distracted employees so they could steal IPads, police said Monday.

Security footage shows the men inside Computer Smartphone Repair on July 15. One man jumped over the counter and attempted to remove an item from inside the glass display case.

Store employees noticed what was happening and rushed over, preventing him from grabbing anything. He jumped back over the counter and away from the employees.

The group of men pulled down the display so the open back was accessible and took two iPads and an Apple watch, police said. All three men fled northbound on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police have asked for help identifying the men. The first culprit is about 15 to 21 years old. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored t-shirt, gray sweatpants and white sneakers. Both of the other men are about the same age. One of them was last seen wearing a white baseball cap, a white t-shirt, black pants and black sneakers. The last man had long hair in braids and last seen wearing a white tank top, black sweatpants and dark colored sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).