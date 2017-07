Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Formerly Pole Position Raceway, RPM Raceway uses emission-free electric go-karts which are designed to give you a taste of the challenge of formula racing.

The low-end torque of an electric kart means immediate and rapid acceleration on the track with speeds up to 45 mph.

Mention PIX11 when you arrive this week (July 31 through Aug. 4) at their Jersey City and Farmingdale locations Monday Friday and get $5 off your race.