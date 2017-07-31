Community outraged after developer says new Bronx building will be homeless shelter, not apartments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx — Some Kingsbridge residents say they've fallen victim to a bait and switch, after a developer decided a new building initially planned to be market-rate apartments will now house the homeless, according to multiple reports.

The building, at 5731 Broadway, was first said to become luxury housing offered at market rates, the New York Post reports.

Mark Stagg, CEO of the developer Stagg Group, said he changed his mind on offering affordable housing after being approached by the not-for-profit Praxis six weeks ago to run it as a homeless shelter.

The switch happened "without the slightest consultation" with members of the community, Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz told The Riverdale Press in a statement.

“I am outraged at the city’s plan to convert a brand-new apartment building in Kingsbridge into a homeless shelter,” Dinowitz said. “The community was led to believe that 5731 Broadway was to contain market-rate housing. Now ... we find out that we were the victims of a classic bait and switch.”