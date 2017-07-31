Celebrate the universal birthday for shelter dogs at adoption event

You’ll be barking up the right tree if you head over to Columbus Circle in search of a new furry family member.

WHAT: Aug. 1 is the universal birthday for all shelter dogs, so the North Shore Animal League of America is teaming up with NexGuard for an adoption event on that Tuesday from 3 – 8 p.m. NexGuard is sponsoring the first 20 canine adoptions for approved adopters. The NexGard team will be sponsoring the first 20 dog adoptions for approved adopters at the event and will also be donating pet toys to NSALA so dogs at the shelter will receive birthday gifts on DOGust the 1st.

WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 3 – 8 p.m.

WHO: Adorable & adoptable dogs and puppies, of all ages and breeds

WHERE: Columbus Circle (Central Park West & Broadway)