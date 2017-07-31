Brooklyn woman’s home is being invaded by bugs, she blames the building’s basement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Jennifer Ellis says for five years, she's been living inside the Stuyvesant Gardens Apartments, but February is when the invasion began: the invasion of bugs.

"My youngest son, Chance, came to me and brought me a water bug and said here Mommy. He had a dead water bug in his hand," said Ellis.

Ellis says she filled out a transfer because she was concerned about her nine-year-old son, Jay, who has asthma and sickle cell disease.

Ellis blames the problems inside her home on her building's basement.

PIX11 News reached out to the New York City Housing Authority for answers.

A spokesperson tells us, "Every resident deserves to live in a safe, clean and connected home, which is why we take insect extermination very seriously. We also called for an exterminator to be on site this afternoon to ensure residents are not further impacted by this issue. All residents dealing with any extermination issues should put in a work order by calling the Customer Contact Center (CCC) at 718-707-7771 or by using the MyNYCHA app."

