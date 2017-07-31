12 inmates escape Alabama prison; all but 2 captured

ALABAMA — Two inmates remain at large after a jailbreak in Alabama, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s office.

Twelve prisoners initially went on the run from the Walker County Jail, in Jasper, the office said, but 10 have since been captured. It’s not clear when or how the inmates were able to escape.

Police have offered a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest of any of the remaining escapees.

Off-duty personnel have been enlisted in the manhunt and the Jasper Police Department is also helping to search for the inmates, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook.

Still on the run are: Christopher Micheal Smith, 19, of Jasper — who was jailed for charges including attempted murder and burglary and Brady Andrew Kilpatrick, 24, of Cordova — who was jailed for drugs offenses.

On its Facebook page, the Jasper Police Department shared a post from the Sheriff’s Office, and stated additional personnel was responding and asking downtown residents to stay indoors and turn on all outdoor lighting.

According to its website, Walker County Jail was opened in 1998 and houses 250 inmates.

While the method of the Walker County Jail escape is not yet known, other recent jailbreaks have seen inmates take advantage of prison infrastructure.

In June, four inmates climbed out of an air conditioning vent at Oklahoma’s Lincoln County Jail. It was the second time escaping using the same method for three of them.

In 2016, six inmates escaped from the Cocke County Jail Annex in Newport, Tennessee, on Christmas morning after ripping a leaking toilet out of the prison wall. All were recaptured.