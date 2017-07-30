Two shot in the Bronx

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Two people were shot in the Bronx on Sunday night, officials with the FDNY said.

Both men were shot just before 9 p.m., an FDNY spokesperson said. They were rushed to Jacobi Hospital.

No identifying information is available on the victims and their condition was not immediately clear.

Officials with the NYPD say neither man is likely to die.

Police did not recover any weapons at the scene and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story; check back for updates