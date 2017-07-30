Two Rikers Island correction officers suspended without pay for letting inmate escape

NEW YORK — Two correction officers were suspended without pay in the aftermath of an escape from a Rikers recreation yard last week, union officials confirmed Sunday.

Naquan Hill, 24, jumped the fence at the Anna M. Kross Center and sparked an hours-long, multiagency manhunt. Officers noticed he was missing around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night and he was finally found Thursday morning.

The guards who did not notice Hill sneaking over a fence were suspended.

“Last year alone, New York City correction officers had custody of more than 75,000 inmates, some of whom plotted to escape but were unsuccessful thanks to the diligence of correction officers,” said Elias Husamudeen, president of the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association. “It’s been a long time since we had an inmate escape our custody, too long to remember.”

Hill did not make it off Rikers Island and it was two correction officers who eventually caught Hill.

“We will provide our two officers with the best representation possible and will vigorously defend them.”

PIX11’S Dan Mannarino contributed to this report.