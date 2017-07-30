Two men rob teen at knifepoint in Central Park

MANHATTAN — Two men robbed a 16-year-old teenager at knifepoint near the basketball courts in Central Park on Saturday night, police said.

The teen was at the basketball courts near West Drive and West 86th Street on Saturday night when the two men approached him, an NYPD spokesperson said. One of the man had a knife.

They robbed the teenager and then ran off with his possessions, police said.It was not immediately clear what the men took from the teen.

Police described the knife-wielding man as being about 6 feet tall. The other man was short and stocky, an NYPD official said. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).