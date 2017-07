DANBURY, Conn. –– A small plane crashed following departure from an airport in Danbury, Connecticut, the city’s mayor confirmed.

Mayor Mark Boughton tweeted about the crash minutes before 11 a.m. Sunday. He said three people were hurt.

Plane crash in take off at Danbury Airport. 3 injuries. All taken to Danbury Hospital. #Danbury — Mayor Mark Boughton (@MayorMark) July 30, 2017

All three of the victims were taken to Danbury Hospital, where the severity of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Boughton said FAA is en route to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.