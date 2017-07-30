Putin says U.S. embassy in Moscow will have to cut staff by 755 under new Russia sanctions

MOSCOW –– Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday said US diplomatic missions in Russia will be cut by 755 people, according to Russian state media.

“As for other possible measures, or whether it is a lot or not, this is quite sensible from the point of view of the work of the diplomatic department, because a thousand or so employees — diplomats and technical workers have worked, and still work in Russia, 755 will have to stop their activities in the Russian Federation,” Putin said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday demanded that the United States cut its diplomatic staff in Russia and said it would seize two US diplomatic properties in a sharp response to a new sanctions bill the US Congress passed a day earlier.