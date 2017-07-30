Man, 48, fatally stabbed in chest in Brooklyn

SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn — A 48-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said.

Maxim Doukhan was found unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to the chest early Sunday afternoon, officials said. He was rushed to Lutheran Hospital, but Doukhan did not survive his injuries.

Doukhan was stabbed on Avenue Z in Brooklyn.

No arrest has been made and no information on suspects was immediately available.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).