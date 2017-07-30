Hungry thief jumps over counter of Bronx restaurant, steals chicken and full try of biscuits

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Police are looking for a man who was caught on camera jumping over the counter of a chicken restaurant so he could steal chicken and biscuits, officials said Sunday.

The man jumped the counter of Texas Chicken and Burger late at night on Thursday, July 27, police said. He put an unknown number of chicken pieces inside his bag and grabbed a full tray of biscuits from the Bronx restaurant.

He shoved an employee who tried to stop the chicken thief from flying the coop, officials said.

Police have asked for help identifying the hungry thief. He has long braids and was last seen wearing a black and pink shirt, blue jeans and blue sneakers. He also had a white towel or shirt over his head.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).