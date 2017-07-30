Coast Guard searching for missing 24-year-old swimmer at Jersey Shore

POINT PLEASANT BEACH, N.J. — Authorities are searching for a European woman who disappeared while swimming in waters off the Jersey shore.

Point Pleasant Beach police say 24-year-old Zuzana Oravcova, of Slovakia, was reported missing around 2:25 a.m. Sunday.

Oravcova had been swimming with 23-year-old Thomas Kadlec, also of Slovakia, when both began struggling in the high surf. Kadlec was able to return to shore, but Oravcova soon disappeared.

Kadlec told a worker on the boardwalk what had happened and police and the Coast Guard were notified. They soon launched a 47-foot Motor Lifeboat crew from its Manasquan Inlet station and a MH-65 Dolphin aircrew from Air Station Atlantic City.

Dive teams with local police and fire departments are looking for Oravcova. The search is using boats, helicopters and ground crews.

The National Weather Service had issued a warning about dangerous rip currents along the Jersey Shore this weekend. The advisory had spurred many towns to ban swimming at their beaches.

PIX11 contributed to this report.