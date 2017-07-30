Baby injured after 2 taxis collide, jump curb in Manhattan

YORKVILLE, Manhattan — A baby was injured Sunday afternoon after two taxies collided and jumped the curb, officials and witnesses said.

The vehicles collided near the intersection of Second Avenue and East 82nd Street around 3 p.m., officials said. They jumped the curb and went into the tables set up in front of a burger restaurant.

No information was immediately available on the extent of injuries or what caused the crash.

