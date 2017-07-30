88-year-old man from Queens reported missing

WOODSIDE, Queens ––Authorities are looking for an 88-year-old man who was reported missing Saturday.

William Swinton was last seen leaving his Woodside, Queens residence around 4:30 p.m., police said. He is described to be about 5 feet 10 inches tall, around 175 pounds, with medium build, brown eyes, blading with salt and pepper hair.

He was last seen wearing blue pants and a blue striped shirt.

Anyone with information in regards to the missing person is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.