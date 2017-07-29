VIDEO: Man hits Brooklyn deli worker with empty milk crate, walks away with it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn –– Police are looking for a man seen on video walking off with a milk crate and bashing a Brooklyn deli worker with it.

Cops say the thief took the empty milk crate from a grocery store at 781 New Lots Ave. on July 15, at about 5:45 p.m.

Surveillance video shows him trotting away with it before am employee chased after him. The 59-year-old worker tried to take it but the robber hit him in the face with the crate and walked away.

The victim suffered a cut on the left eye, police said. He refused medical attention at the scene.

The culprit appears to be in his 20s. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, ripped blue jeans, white sneakers and a blue KC baseball cap.

