Taxi driver arrested after fatally striking woman on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — Police arrested the driver of a yellow taxi who struck and killed an 80-year-old woman on Friday, the NYPD said.

Syed Ullah, 49, of Brooklyn, was charged with failure to yield to a pedestrian.

The victim was unresponsive with severe trauma to the body, police said. The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.

Police identified the victim as 80-year-old Barbara Horn of East 73rd Street.

The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. at 70th Street and Third Avenue. The driver remained on the scene.

An investigation revealed that the taxi was traveling northbound on Third Avenue and made a left turn onto East 70th Street where it struck the pedestrian, who was attempting to cross 70th Street within the crosswalk.