Police arrest 6 during bar inspections on Long Island

HUNTINGTON STATION, Long Island — Six men were arrested in bars on Long Island that were targeted because of the MS-13 gang and other illegal activity, Suffolk County Police said.

The police conducted alcohol inspections at four different bars in Huntington Station around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday.

Six men were arrested on multiple charges. The police also issued summonses to three men for multiple violations.

Police found a gambling operation in the basement of Santa Rosa Restaurant, which is located at 118 West Hills Rd. in Huntington Station.

Four men were arrested at the scene: Santiago Garcia, 53, from Huntington; Jose Garcia-Garcia, 25, Nicomades Biloreo, 51, from Huntington; Carlos Velasquez, 39, from Huntington; and Jose Guevara Canales, 20, from Huntington Station.

Celso Lopez Merino, 56, of Huntington, was arrested for criminal possession of a controlled substance at La Perfecta Bar & Restaurant, which is located at 137A Broadway in Huntington Station.

Homeland Security Special agents took Alexander Sanchez, 31, from Huntington Station into custody at Safiro Bar, located at 1830 New York Ave. in Huntington Station.

The agents found that he had been deported from the country two times before, police said.