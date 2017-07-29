NYPD officers react to President Trump’s remarks on police treatment of suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Officers with the NYPD are reacting to President Trump's remarks on how the police should be treating suspects.

"When you guys put somebody in the car and you're protecting their head," President Trump told a room filled with law enforcement at Suffolk County Community College Friday.

"You can take the hand away, ok," he continued as he talked about gang violence and members of the transnational gang group MS-13.

The Suffolk County Police Department took to Twitter right away, tweeting, "As a department, we do not and will not tolerate roughing up prisoners."

And on Saturday, the NYPD released this statement to PIX11:

"The NYPD's training and policies relating to the use of force only allow for measures that are reasonable and necessary under any circumstances, including the arrest and transportation of prisoners. To suggest that police officers apply any standard in the use of force other than what is reasonable and necessary is irresponsible, unprofessional and sends the wrong message to law enforcement as well as the public."

Some Long Islanders think it's sending the wrong message, adding that it's promoting police brutality.

"I think he's agitating to make it worse, same way he's running the White House, said Michael White.

Ernesto Lopez said, "That's encouraging violence and that's not good."

But Dave Fischer, who's a board member of the Association of Retired Police Officers says that's not the case.

"Some of these criminals are hard core criminals you really worried about them banging their heads?"

He says officers place their hand on prisoners heads as a courtesy while they're getting into squad cars.

"Do you also wrap them in foam and bubble wrap so he doesn't get hurt as he's riding in the back of the squad car ..where does it end," he added.

Other Long Islanders who want to see an end to gang violence say, they believe the president was trying to send a strong message to gang members but could have used a better choice of words.

"He was directing that more at the situation that's occurring in the Brentwood area with the ms13 gang," said JoAnne Lobaccaro.

Kenny Montes of Brentwood said, "the police gotta do what they gotta do young kids are dying over dumb stuff."