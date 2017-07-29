Michael Moore responds to President Trump, MS-13 after one-man show premieres in NYC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — It was a big night on Broadway for new stage star Michael Moore.

The first preview for the oscar winning documentarian and best selling author’s new one man show, “The Terms of My Surrender,” opened to big crowds.

Exclusive video shows Moore greeting audience members at the stage door afterwards — and responding to Trump’s speech on Friday on Long Island to end gang violence from MS-13.

But he wasn't exactly familiar with the issue.

"I'm not sure the political issues on Long Island are," Moore admitted. "You're going to have to tell me what MS-13 is — but listen, anything that Donald Trump promises you, you should probably know by now isn’t going to happen."

MS-13 is accused of committing 17 murders in Suffolk County alone in the last year and a half.

"They have transformed peaceful parks and beautiful, quiet neighborhoods into bloodstained killing fields," Trump said Friday, on Long Island. "We will find you, we will arrest you, we will jail you, and we will deport you."

But Moore isn’t against all members of the Republican Party. He praised senator John McCain for helping to stop the repeal of parts of Obamacare earlier this week.

"Last night's vote — what can you say but God bless John McCain," Moore said.

Moore says the new solo show takes a satirical look at the country’s political climate under the Trump administration.

And he even donated his advance from the production to the Public Theater after some corporate sponsors backed out following the controversial production of Julius Caesar in Shakespeare in the Park.

“The Terms of My Surrender” opens at the Belasco Theatre on August 10.