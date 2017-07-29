Free giveaway at MAC Cosmetics brings out the crowds on National Lipstick Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Makeup lovers, rejoice! MAC Cosmetics is giving away free lipstick in celebration of National Lipstick Day.

The giveaway and National Lipstick Day is Saturday, July 29.

The best part? There’s no purchase necessary.

The worst part? PIX 11 News' James Ford reports that the line for the free lipstick is very long at the MAC Cosmetics store at 202 W. 125th St. in Harlem.

If you do head out to a MAC Cosmetics store, you will be able to choose from a limited selection of lipsticks, which may be different at each store.

Promotion rules indicate that the giveaway is exclusive to U.S. stores — while supplies last.

According to Glamour, the lipsticks, which are normally priced at $17, will be available at MAC storefronts, as well as other retailers that carry MAC products, including Ulta. Check out the MAC store locator here.

It may be a good idea to call the location ahead of your visit to be sure they are taking part in the giveaway.

Yes! Get a free Lipstick at your nearest MAC for #NationalLipstickDay, July 29 in North America: https://t.co/uHxWMPlrdz. — MACcosmetics (@MACcosmetics) July 28, 2017

