Ex-pastor from NJ who fled country sentenced for teen sexual assault

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Authorities say a former New Jersey church pastor who fled the country after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage boy is now headed to prison.

Gregorio Martinez received a four-year sentence on Friday.

A native of the Dominican Republic who once was a Pentecostal preacher, Martinez had been found guilty in February 2015 of molesting a 13-year-old boy he got to know through a church in North Bergen. But he soon fled and remained at large until he was apprehended in the Honduras last August.

Authorities had been searching for Martinez since he failed to appear at a pre-sentencing hearing.

Martinez is also facing charges stemming from the alleged sexual assaults of three other males who came forward following his conviction. Authorities say he knew these alleged victims through churches in Hudson County.