Several injured, 2 critically, when van strikes pedestrian, crashes into pond in Queens

QUEENS — At least 6 people were injured when a van slammed into a pedestrian and crashed into a nearby pond in Queens Saturday evening, officials confirm.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. at South Conduit Avenue and Brookville Boulevard.

Officials say the van hit a pedestrian and drove into Conselyeas Pond inside Brookeville Park.

At least one person was rescued from the van in the water.

It is not clear how many people were struck and how many people were in the van.

All were taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition.

