Worst of No’reaster will miss New York as Saturday outlook brightens; southern New Jersey will get soaked

The storm system that had the potential to spoil our Saturday will track further south. That will allow the bulk of the region to salvage Saturday after a wet morning.

Farther south will be a different story with the potential of drenching downpours. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for central and southern New Jersey, where 2 to 4 inches of rain could create a lot of trouble.

While a stray shower is possible Friday evening, steadier showers will develop overnight in parts of New Jersey generally south of I-195. The city will be right on the fringe, missing out on the heaviest rain. Temperatures will drop into the 60s overnight.

The showers will start to taper off in the morning , leaving us with generally less than 1” of rain. North of the city may end up with no rain whatsoever. At the other end of the spectrum, over 2 inches of rain are possible from Ocean County and points south. Any torrential downpours that develop in a short period will cause rapidly rising water levels in poor-drainage areas as well as small streams and rivers.

Skies will start to clear out north to south by the middle part of the day, leaving us with a decent, but breezy afternoon afternoon. Winds could gust to 30 mph along the coast as the storm strengthens off shore. Some minor coastal flooding could be a concern during high tide. The winds could also produce rip currents at the area’s beaches. Temperatures will climb to around 80 in the afternoon.

Sunday will be a pick of the weekend as high pressure slides into the region. Highs will be 80s.