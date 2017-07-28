Worker at NY brain rehab clinic sentenced to 46 years in prison for patient sex abuse

KINGSTON, N.Y. — A former counselor at a New York rehabilitation clinic for people with traumatic brain injuries has been sentenced to 46 years after a jury found him guilty of sexually abusing six patients.

Authorities say Jacky Stanley took advantage of his patients’ disabilities in order to abuse them. Some were victimized just hours after they arrived at the Northeast Center for Rehabilitation and Traumatic Brain Injury just outside Kingston.

“These were heinous acts of abuse targeting residents already suffering from traumatic, life-changing injuries,” said Attorney General Eric Schneiderman on Friday.

Officials say he also threatened some patients into silence. The acts occurred from July 2014 to February 2015.

Stanley’s was charged with aiding new residents recovering from traumatic brain injuries as part of his job as a unit counselor. One of Stanley’s victims woke from his sleep to find Stanley performing oral sex on him

Stanley’s attorney declined to comment on the sentence.