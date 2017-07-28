Trump’s NYC skyline sketch pulls in nearly $30,000

Artwork by the man who made famous “The Art of the Deal” just earned a pretty lucrative deal of its own.

A sketch of the New York City skyline drawn by President Donald Trump reportedly fetched nearly $30,000 at an auction Thursday night.

According to artnet News, the piece received 11 bids as of late Thursday and ultimately sold for $29,184.

“It’s in fantastic condition,” Nate D. Sanders auction manager Michael Kirk told CNN’s Jeanne Moos on “OutFront” Thursday.

Created for a charity event in 2005, the piece depicts the Manhattan skyline, complete with Trump Tower prominently featured in the center and Trump’s classic signature scrawled beneath it. While the auction house notes the sketch has a “light smudge and abrasion to (its) right side,” the drawing is in “otherwise near fine condition.” The drawing was initially priced at a minimum bid of $9,000.

Kirk described the artwork’s medium as “sort of like a golden magic marker,” inked on an 11.5-by-9-inch piece of stock paper.

“There’s not a lot of hesitation in the skyline,” the auction manager said of Trump’s drawing style.

Requests for comment from the White House and Nate D. Sanders Auctions were not immediately returned.

This piece joins only a handful of artwork created by Trump in circulation, including another drawing depicting the New York City skyline — this one outlined in black and gold ink.

Previous presidents have also followed their passions for art, including former President George W. Bush, who released a book of portraits honoring military veterans, and former President Jimmy Carter, whose memoir, “A Full Life,” features his artistic depiction of the Camp David Accords.