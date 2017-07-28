Security guard accused of stealing $100K in first day alone at new job in NJ

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — A security guard allegedly stole $100,000 in cash on his first day alone on the job.

Larry Brooks, 19, was arrested and charged with theft by Fairfield Police, officials said. He had been employed at Garda Security for just one day when he allegedly took the cash.

Garda noticed the money was missing the day after Brooks allegedly took the $100,000. Officials say the theft was captured on surveillance video.

Security officers recovered $85,900 from a vehicle that was parked in Elizabeth before they contacted the police. It’s unclear what happened to the rest of the money. The remaining $14,100 is still missing.

Brooks was charged with second-degree theft. He was arraigned and then released on his own recognizance. A telephone message seeking comment was left at his home.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.