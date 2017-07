Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK –– A subway stop in Brooklyn turned into a delivery room on Wednesday night.

A woman went into labor at the Hoyt-Schermerhorn Streets stop in downtown Brooklyn. Luckily, four quick-thinking cops were there to assist.

Officers Ana Martinez, Stephen Geniale, Soner Ozuk and Sergeant Kevin Haniff joined the PIX11 Morning News Friday morning to talk about their special delivery.