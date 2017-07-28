NJ man skydives at 102, becomes world’s oldest skydiver

He may be 102, but the age isn’t holding back Kenneth Meyer.

The New Jersey man became the oldest person in the world to skydive on Thursday. He strapped in with Skydive Sussex and successfully made the jump just days before his half birthday.

Guinness World Records has not yet confirmed that Meyer is the oldest person to tandem skydive, but his jump is currently under review by Guinness’ records management team. The record is currently held by Bryson William Verdun Hayes. The 101-year-old British man dove through the sky in May to raise money for Royal British Legion charity.

Meyer has Verdun beat by 135 days. The centenarian was born on Feb. 5, 1915.

” Skydive Sussex can now say ‘We have taken the oldest skydiver in the WORLD,'” Skydive Sussex wrote on Facebook after the jump.

The company has a minimum age for skydiving – 18 – but no maximum age listed. So Heyes, clad in a jumpsuit, fit right in.