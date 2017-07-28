NJ man pleads guilty to using Twitter to sell guns, recruit gang members

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWARK, N.J. — A New Jersey man has pleaded guilty to charges including selling guns and recruiting for a street gang via Twitter.

Officials say 20-year-old Bomani Duncan of Bloomfield is expected to be sentenced to 10 years in prison as part of a deal with prosecutors.

Twenty-year-old Yasin Shabazz and 22-year-old Taquan Williams also pleaded guilty in the case, which stemmed from a March 2015 robbery.

Prosecutors say Duncan and Williams robbed a woman in March while displaying guns.

They say Duncan also admitted trying to sell a gun to Shabazz and recruit him to join a gang through Twitter.

All three men are scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 11.