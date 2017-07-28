MAC Cosmetics to give away free lipstick for National Lipstick Day

Makeup lovers, rejoice! MAC Cosmetics is giving away free lipstick in celebration of National Lipstick Day.

The giveaway and National Lipstick Day is Saturday, July 29.

The best part? There’s absolutely no catch, no purchase necessary, and you can choose whatever color you want. Promotion rules indicate that the giveaway is exclusive to U.S. stores while supplies last.

According to Glamour, the lipsticks, which are normally priced at $17, will be available at MAC storefronts, as well as other retailers that carry MAC products, including Ulta. Check out the MAC store locator here.

