× ‘Horrifying Ordeal’: Teen girl raped twice in one night by separate attackers, police say

ENGLAND — A manhunt is underway in Birmingham, England after a 15-year-old girl was raped twice in a single night by different attackers, police say.

The girl was walking with a friend into Witton train station when a man approached her, led to her to a secluded area of the station, and raped her.

Shortly after the attack, the girl left the area and flagged down a passing car to ask for help. When she got into the vehicle she was sexually assaulted for a second time by another man, police believe.

The girl reported the attacks — the first of which took place between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 2 a.m. Wednesday — to police when she got home.

‘Horrifying’ ordeal

Birmingham authorities and the British Transport Police have appealed for witnesses and launched a major investigation into the “horrifying” attacks, which are being treated as two separate reports of rape.

“This was a horrifying ordeal for this young girl and we have specially trained officers supporting her,” Tony Fitzpatrick, a detective chief inspector from the British Transport Police, said in a statement.

“It is now vitally important we investigate exactly what happened as well as identifying offenders for both of these awful incidents.”

Authorities have seized all CCTV footage from the vicinity in a bid to identify the perpetrators and are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time to come forward.

Police described both suspects as Asian men in their early twenties.

Fitzpatrick added: “We are now doing all we can to trace the people responsible and bring them to justice.”