Follow-up Friday: Monica Morales is making it happen

NEW YORK — Nolan Vayzman, 12, says it breaks his heart to visit his 71-year old-grandmother's apartment on Ocean Parkway. Vayzman says there are problems in her apartment from floor to ceiling.

"I try to help her and nobody is listening," said Vayzman.

PIX11 news reached out to management and within minutes a manager was at her door, promising to do repairs.

When PIX11 news visited on Friday, all repairs were done.

Marlene Condell lives inside the Howard Park Houses on St. John's place.

She has severe diabetes and lives in a fourth floor walk up and struggles up and down the stairs.

"The worst is not being able to see my granddaughter. I miss her so much. They are making it so difficult for me," said Condell.

Condell says her whole life is her granddaughter, 4-year-old Londyn Condell. She admits she sometimes doesn't have the energy to leave her home to visit.

"Two years ago, I thought the struggle was finally over. I was approved by the NYC Housing authority for a medical transfer. I am still waiting," said Condell.

We reached out to the New York City Housing Authority for answers.

NYCHA tells PIX11 a transfer request on the unit was modified in December 2015 due to a family member moving out, but an updated request was not made at that time and a new request was submitted in November 2016 but required additional information to be processed.

A spokesperson says," All NYCHA residents deserve homes that meet their needs. We are urgently working to provide this resident with a transfer as soon as possible."

Condell got a transfer to a new apartment.

Alicia Rodriguez lives inside the Douglass Houses on the Upper West Side and says for years she has been fighting the City for repairs to her ceilings and floors.

"I feel so alone. I have been fighting them for the longest. It's been going on five years. I've been living in hell," said Rodriguez.

The massive leak just feet from Rodriguez's couch, and she uses plastic and duct tape to keep the water off her furniture and clothes.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority, "This situation is unacceptable and staff started repairs immediately today. They will finalize all work tomorrow to ensure that this resident will have a better quality home as quickly as possible.”

On Friday, repairs were done to her home.

