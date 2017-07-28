TRACK TROUBLE: LIVE UPDATES ON YOUR COMMUTE DURING THE ‘SUMMER OF HELL’

Dozens injured in Barcelona train accident

Posted 4:59 AM, July 28, 2017

A tarp covers the damaged front end of a train at Estacio de Franca (Franca station) in central Barcelona on July 28, 2017 after the regional train appears to have hit the end of the track inside the station injuring at least 23 people. "Eighteen people have been hospitalized, five of whom are in serious condition and thirty others are being evaluated," a spokesman for civil protection services told AFP. / AFP PHOTO / Josep LAGO (Photo credit should read JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images)

BARCELONA –– At least 40 people are injured after a train accident at a station in Barcelona, Spain, emergency services said Friday.

The Catalan Emergency Services initially said at least 48 people had been hurt in the incident, which it described as an accident.

It happened during rush hour Friday morning at the Estacion de Francia, a major railway station in the western Spanish city.

In its latest update, the emergency services said one of the injured was in serious condition, with 18 in a less serious condition, including the train conductor. Another 20 suffered minor injuries.

The department earlier said at least 18 people required hospitalization.

No deaths have been reported, authorities said. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

A video posted on Twitter by Felix Rios appeared to show that the front of the train had crumpled as it hit the buffers.