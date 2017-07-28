Comedian Lil Duval joins PIX11 News to weigh in on this week’s news: President Trump’s transgender ban the escaped Rikers Island inmate and more. He is performing at Carolines on Broadway from July 28 to July 30.
Comedian Lil Duval talks Trump ahead of president’s LI visit
