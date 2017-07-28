3-year-old boy fatally struck by car while playing on sidewalk on Long Island

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island — A driver with a suspended license struck and killed a 3-year-old boy who was playing on the sidewalk in Hempstead, police said.

The victim, Qualique McDaniels, ran out in front of the vehicle that was driving in a parking lot on 70 Maple Ave., according to police.

The driver, George J. Graydon, 31, stopped and helped the child around 9 p.m. on Thursday, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Police found that Graydon was driving with a suspended license, and he was arrested on the scene.

Graydon was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He will be arraigned on Friday.