‘What Happened’: Hillary Clinton to tell all in campaign memoir

NEW YORK — Hillary Clinton will soon tell us all “What Happened.”

The title and cover of her campaign memoir were revealed Thursday by publisher Simon & Schuster.

In the book, to be published September 12, the former secretary of state will describe what it was like to run against Donald Trump as the first woman nominated by a major party for president.

“In the past, for reasons I try to explain, I’ve often felt I had to be careful in public, like I was up on a wire without a net,” Clinton writes in the introduction, according to a posting on Amazon. “Now I’m letting my guard down.”

Clinton will recount an election marked by “rage, sexism, exhilarating highs and infuriating lows,” according to Simon & Schuster.

Clinton will describe the “intense personal experience” of being the first woman nominated by a major party for president. The publisher said the book also will “connect the dots” about Russian interference in the election and describe what it was like to run against an unorthodox candidate.

Clinton has already written several books about her life and career in politics, including “Hard Choices,” the 2014 book about her time as secretary of state, and “Living History,” a memoir released in 2003.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.