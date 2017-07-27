UWS woman says ceiling collapsed weeks ago, fears for her safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan — Alicia Rodriguez lives inside the Douglass Houses on the Upper West Side and says for years she has been fighting the city for repairs to her ceilings and floors.

"I feel so alone. I have been fighting them for the longest. It's been going on five years. I've been living in hell," said Rodriguez.

There's a massive leak just feet from Rodriguez's couch, and she uses plastic and duct tape to keep the water off her furniture and clothes.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority, "This situation is unacceptable and staff started repairs immediately today. They will finalize all work tomorrow to ensure that this resident will have a better quality home as quickly as possible.”

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales on Facebook at Monicamoralestv.